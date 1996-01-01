3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the conjugate acid of the base and conjugate base of the acid given on the right side of the following reaction.
HC≡C− + HCl ⇌ HC≡CH + Cl−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HC≡C− is the conjugate acid
H+ is the conjugate base
H+ is the conjugate base
B
HC≡CH is the conjugate acid
HCl is the conjugate base
HCl is the conjugate base
C
Cl− is the conjugate acid
HC≡C− is the conjugate base
HC≡C− is the conjugate base
D
HCl is the conjugate acid
HC≡C− is the conjugate base
HC≡C− is the conjugate base