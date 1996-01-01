15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Free-radical bromination of hexamethylbenzene produces one monobrominated product (C12H17Br) and four dibrominated products (C12H16Br2). Although GC-MS can separate these products easily, it is not easy to differentiate the dibrominated products by their mass spectra.
Write the structures of each bromination product, and explain briefly how 13C-NMR can differentiate them easily.
