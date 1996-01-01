Free-radical bromination of hexamethylbenzene produces one monobrominated product (C 12 H 17 Br) and four dibrominated products (C 12 H 16 Br 2 ). Although GC-MS can separate these products easily, it is not easy to differentiate the dibrominated products by their mass spectra.

Write the structures of each bromination product, and explain briefly how 13C-NMR can differentiate them easily.