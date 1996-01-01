15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Draw all isomers of formula C3H6.
(ii) How many different signals are present in the 1H-NMR spectrum of each isomer?
(iii) How many different peaks can be seen in the 13C-NMR spectrum of each isomer?
(iv) An unknown compound of formula C3H6 has one type of H and one type of C. Using this information, determine the structure of the unknown compound.
