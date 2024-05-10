7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given solvolysis reaction, provide a mechanism involving either an alkyl or hydride shift. Describe the formation of a more stable intermediate with the rearrangement. (Hint: Most rearrangements result in 3° or resonance-stabilized carbocations.)
