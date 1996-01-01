15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
IR Spect:Extra Practice
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will bond b of ethyne absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than bond a of prop-1-ene? Briefly explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Higher wavenumber; The C—H bond of an alkyne is shorter and stronger.
B
Higher wavenumber; The C—H bond of an alkyne is longer and weaker.
C
Lower wavenumber; The C—H bond of an alkyne is shorter and stronger.
D
Lower wavenumber; The C—H bond of an alkyne is longer and weaker.