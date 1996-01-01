Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect

IR Spect:Extra Practice

1
Problem

Based on IR data given determine the structure of the unknown. Unknown compound A has molecular formula C4H11N. It shows a peak at 2900 cm-1 and peaks in the fingerprint region.

2
Problem

Based on IR data given determine the structure of the unknown. Unknown compound B has molecular formula C4H11N. It shows a single peak at approximately 3400 cm-1 as well as peaks at 2900 cm-1 and in the fingerprint region. Compound B also possesses a branched alkyl group.

3
Problem

Based on IR data given determine the structure of the unknown. Unknown compound C has molecular formula C6H10O3. It shows peaks at 2900, 1850 , 1740 cm-1 and in the fingerprint region.

4
Problem

Match the following functional group choices with the supplied infrared spectra data 

5
Problem

Match the following functional group choices with the supplied infrared spectra data

6
Problem

Match the following functional group choices with the supplied infrared spectra data. 

7
Problem

Match the following functional group choices with the supplied infrared spectra data. 

