Based on IR data given determine the structure of the unknown. Unknown compound A has molecular formula C4H11N. It shows a peak at 2900 cm-1 and peaks in the fingerprint region.
Based on IR data given determine the structure of the unknown. Unknown compound B has molecular formula C4H11N. It shows a single peak at approximately 3400 cm-1 as well as peaks at 2900 cm-1 and in the fingerprint region. Compound B also possesses a branched alkyl group.
Based on IR data given determine the structure of the unknown. Unknown compound C has molecular formula C6H10O3. It shows peaks at 2900, 1850 , 1740 cm-1 and in the fingerprint region.
Match the following functional group choices with the supplied infrared spectra data
