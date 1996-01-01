22. Condensation Chemistry
Intramolecular Aldol Condensation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is it possible for heptane-3,5-dione to undergo intramolecular aldol addition? Why or why not?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, it will undergo an intramolecular aldol addition because it will create a stable ring structure.
B
No, it will not undergo an intramolecular aldol addition because it will create a stable ring structure.
C
Yes, it will undergo an intramolecular aldol addition because it will create a stable six-membered ring.
D
No, it will not undergo an intramolecular aldol addition because it will lead to a strained four-membered ring.