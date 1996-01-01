24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharide
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the below-given monosaccharides based on their functional groups and the number of carbon atoms (such as ketopentose and aldohexose).
a. D-fructose
b. D-galactose
c. L-xylose
d. L-ribose
e. L-threose
f. L-glucose
g. L-erythrose
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. a ketohexose
b. an aldohexose
c. an aldopentose
d. an aldopentose
e. an aldotetrose
f. an aldohexose
g. an aldotetrose
B
a. an aldohexose
b. an aldohexose
c. an aldopentose
d. an aldopentose
e. an aldotetrose
f. an aldohexose
g. a ketopentose
C
a. a ketopentose
b. an aldohexose
c. an aldopentose
d. a ketopentose
e. an aldotetrose
f. an aldohexose
g. a ketotetrose
D
a. a ketopentose
b. an aldotetrose
c. an aldohexose
d. a ketohexose
e. an aldotetrose
f. an aldohexose
g. an aldotetrose
