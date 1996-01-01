4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkyl Halides
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compound:
Write an IUPAC name for this compound and classify this compound as a primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide. Additionally, write a common name (if possible).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IUPAC Name: 4-bromo-3,3,5-trimethylheptane
Common Name: heptyl bromide
Secondary alkyl halide
Common Name: heptyl bromide
Secondary alkyl halide
B
IUPAC Name: 4-bromo-3,3,5-trimethylheptane
Common Name: heptyl bromide
Tertiary alkyl halide
Common Name: heptyl bromide
Tertiary alkyl halide
C
IUPAC Name: 4-bromo-3,3,5-trimethylheptane
Common Name: Not possible
Secondary alkyl halide
Common Name: Not possible
Secondary alkyl halide
D
IUPAC Name: 4-bromo-3,3-dimethylhexane
Common Name: hexyl bromide
Primary alkyl halide
Common Name: hexyl bromide
Primary alkyl halide