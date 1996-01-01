15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Compound A, with a molecular formula C3H4, shows two singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum (with a ratio 3 : 1). Compound B is formed when compound A undergoes an acid-catalyzed hydration. Compound B also gives a positive iodoform test, and shows a singlet in its 1H NMR spectrum. Determine the structures A and B.
