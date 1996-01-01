15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
H NMR Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect H NMR Table
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Match the right chemical shifts of the C-2 hydrogen in the 1H NMR spectra recorded at 3.75 ppm, 6.62 ppm, and 7.38 ppm for pyrrole, furan, and tetrahydrofuran.
Match the right chemical shifts of the C-2 hydrogen in the 1H NMR spectra recorded at 3.75 ppm, 6.62 ppm, and 7.38 ppm for pyrrole, furan, and tetrahydrofuran.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pyrrole: 3.75 ppm, furan: 7.38 ppm, and tetrahydrofuran: 6.62 ppm.
B
Pyrrole: 6.62 ppm, furan: 3.75 ppm, and tetrahydrofuran: 7.38 ppm.
C
Pyrrole: 6.62 ppm, furan: 7.38 ppm, and tetrahydrofuran: 3.75 ppm.
D
Pyrrole: 7.38 ppm, furan: 6.62 ppm, and tetrahydrofuran: 3.75 ppm.