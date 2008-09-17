10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
10. Addition Reactions Alkyne Hydroboration
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Retrosynthetic analysis is a process that is the reverse of designing the synthesis of a novel compound, which usually takes a multistep process. Using only one-step retrosynthesis, propose an alkene and the reagents needed to produce the product given below. (Note: the alkene should not undergo rearrangement.)
Retrosynthetic analysis is a process that is the reverse of designing the synthesis of a novel compound, which usually takes a multistep process. Using only one-step retrosynthesis, propose an alkene and the reagents needed to produce the product given below. (Note: the alkene should not undergo rearrangement.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D