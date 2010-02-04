Estimate the pH of each solution given below based on hydronium or hydroxide concentration without using a calculator.



(i) [HO−] = 2.4 × 10−9 M

(ii) [H 3 O+] = 3.5 × 10−2 M

(iii) [H 3 O+] = 5.7 × 10−4 M

Determine the exact pH by using a calculator.