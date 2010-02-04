3. Acids and Bases
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the pH of each solution given below based on hydronium or hydroxide concentration without using a calculator.
(i) [HO−] = 2.4 × 10−9 M
(ii) [H3O+] = 3.5 × 10−2 M
(iii) [H3O+] = 5.7 × 10−4 M
Determine the exact pH by using a calculator.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): Estimate pH = between 8 and 9; Exact pH = 8.62
(ii): Estimate pH = between 1 and 2; Exact pH = 1.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 3 and 4; Exact pH = 3.24
(ii): Estimate pH = between 1 and 2; Exact pH = 1.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 3 and 4; Exact pH = 3.24
B
(i): Estimate pH = between 5 and 6; Exact pH = 5.38
(ii): Estimate pH = between 1 and 2; Exact pH = 1.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 3 and 4; Exact pH = 3.24
(ii): Estimate pH = between 1 and 2; Exact pH = 1.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 3 and 4; Exact pH = 3.24
C
(i): Estimate pH = between 4 and 5; Exact pH = 4.38
(ii): Estimate pH = between 2 and 3; Exact pH = 2.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 4 and 5; Exact pH = 4.24
(ii): Estimate pH = between 2 and 3; Exact pH = 2.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 4 and 5; Exact pH = 4.24
D
(i): Estimate pH = between 8 and 9; Exact pH = 8.62
(ii): Estimate pH = between 2 and 3; Exact pH = 2.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 10 and 11; Exact pH = 10.76
(ii): Estimate pH = between 2 and 3; Exact pH = 2.46
(iii): Estimate pH = between 10 and 11; Exact pH = 10.76