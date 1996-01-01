3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the pKa values of acetic acid and benzoic acid, predict whether the equilibrium will favor the products or the reactants in the following reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction will not occur
B
Reactants will be favored
C
Products will be favored
D
Both reactants and products will be equally produced