15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
IR Spect:Extra Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect IR Spect:Extra Practice
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
We know that when substituents are properly positioned, they can transmit electronic information through the benzene ring. This concept can be discovered and applied using IR spectroscopy. Would you expect the carbonyl stretching band to appear at a higher frequency for cyclohexyl methyl ketone or acetophenone? Explain.
We know that when substituents are properly positioned, they can transmit electronic information through the benzene ring. This concept can be discovered and applied using IR spectroscopy. Would you expect the carbonyl stretching band to appear at a higher frequency for cyclohexyl methyl ketone or acetophenone? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The carbonyl stretching band for acetophenone appear at a higher frequency due to conjugation.
B
The carbonyl stretching band for cyclohexyl methyl ketone appear at a higher frequency due to conjugation.
C
The carbonyl stretching band for acetophenone appear at a higher frequency due to no single bond character.
D
The carbonyl stretching band for cyclohexyl methyl ketone appear at a higher frequency due to no single bond character.