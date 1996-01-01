3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following compounds are known as antacids because they can react with stomach acid and neutralize it. Write the chemical equations that illustrate how each of the compounds given below can remove excess acid.
(i) Al(OH)3
(ii) Mg(HCO3)2 and Ca(HCO3)2
(iii) MgCO3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) OH–(aq) + H+(aq) → H2O(l)(ii) Mg(HCO3)2(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Mg2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 CO2(g)Ca(HCO3)2(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Ca2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 CO2(g)(iii) MgCO3(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Mg2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + CO2(g)
B
(i) Al(OH)3(s) + 3 H+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 H2O(l)(ii) 2 HCO3(aq) + 2 H+(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 CO2(g)(iii) MgCO3(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Mg2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + CO2(g)
C
(i) OH–(aq) + H+(aq) → H2O(l)(ii) 2 HCO3(aq) + 2 H+(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 CO2(g)(iii) CO3(aq) + 2 H+(aq) → H2O(l) + CO2(g)
D
(i) Al(OH)3(s) + 3 H+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 H2O(l)(ii) Mg(HCO3)2(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Mg2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 CO2(g)Ca(HCO3)2(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Ca2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 CO2(g)(iii) MgCO3(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Mg2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + CO2(g)