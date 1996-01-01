3. Acids and Bases
Reaction Mechanism
3. Acids and Bases Reaction Mechanism
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the below-given molecule as an electrophile or a nucleophile. Justify your answer.
Identify the below-given molecule as an electrophile or a nucleophile. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a nucleophile due to the presence of lone pairs of electrons in the iodine atom.
B
It is an electrophile due to the presence of a partially positive carbon atom with a good leaving group.
C
It is neither a nucleophile nor an electrophile because it lacks any positively or negatively charged atoms.
D
We can not determine this using the given data.