26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why cysteine (pI = 5.15) elutes before isoleucine (pI = 5.60) when their solution having pH 5 is passed through a cation-exchange column.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because cysteine has a higher amount of positive charge at this pH due to its lower pI value
B
Because cysteine has a higher amount of negative charge at this pH due to its lower pI value
C
Because isoleucine has a higher amount of negative charge at this pH due to its higher pI value
D
Because isoleucine has a higher amount of positive charge at this pH due to its lower pI value