13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Nucleophilic Addition
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Nucleophilic Addition
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the reaction shown below expected to produce a mixture enriched in one stereoisomer or a racemic mixture? What are the stereoisomeric products in each case?
Is the reaction shown below expected to produce a mixture enriched in one stereoisomer or a racemic mixture? What are the stereoisomeric products in each case?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A racemic mixture is expected.
B
A mixture enriched in one stereoisomer is expected.
C
A mixture enriched in one stereoisomer is expected.
D
A racemic mixture is expected.