13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Nucleophilic Addition
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nucleophilic addition can occur at carbon 2 or carbon 4 of the given α,β-unsaturated ketone. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A nucleophile can add to either C2 or C4 because either C2 or C4 has a negative character.
B
A nucleophile can add to either C2 or C4 because either C2 or C4 has an electrophilic character.
C
A nucleophile can add to either C2 or C4 because either C2 or C4 bears a radical during resonance.
D
A nucleophile can add to either C2 or C4 because either C2 or C4 can expand its octet to accommodate another substituent.