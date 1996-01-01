3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why 2,4-dinitrophenol (pKa = 4.0) is a stronger acid than 3,5-dinitrophenol (pKa = 6.7).
Explain why 2,4-dinitrophenol (pKa = 4.0) is a stronger acid than 3,5-dinitrophenol (pKa = 6.7).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2,4-dinitrophenol is a stronger acid because the two nitro groups stabilize its conjugate base through resonance.
B
2,4-dinitrophenol is a stronger acid because the two nitro groups stabilize its conjugate base through hyperconjugation.
C
2,4-dinitrophenol is a stronger acid because the two nitro groups stabilize its conjugate base inductively.
D
2,4-dinitrophenol is actually the weaker acid because of the steric hindrance of the ortho nitro group.