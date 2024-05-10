Bromothymol blue is a pH indicator that changes color from yellow at an acidic pH less than 6.0 to blue at a basic or alkaline pH greater than 7.6.

i) Propose a mechanism for its conversion into blue dianion under basic conditions.

ii) Use resonance structures to show equivalence between the two phenolic oxygens (each with half a negative charge) in the blue bromothymol blue dianion.