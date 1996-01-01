16. Conjugated Systems
Allylic Halogenation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the two products expected from the following reaction. Which product is more stable? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Product B is more stable due to the more substituted double bond.
B
Product A is more stable due to the more substituted double bond.
C
D
