4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes IUPAC Naming
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Revise the given incorrect name by using IUPAC nomenclature. (Hint: Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.)
1,4-diethylcyclopentane
Revise the given incorrect name by using IUPAC nomenclature. (Hint: Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.)
1,4-diethylcyclopentane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1,2-diethylcyclopentane
B
1,3-diethylcyclopentane
C
1,3-dimethylcyclopentane
D
1,3-diethylpentane