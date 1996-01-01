20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why an acid cannot increase the rate of aminolysis of an ester.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the acid would protonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
B
Because the acid would deprotonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
C
Because the acid would protonate the carbonyl and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
D
None of these.