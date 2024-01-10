11. Radical Reactions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Drugs and other exogenous molecules can be excreted by the human body through a reaction similar to autoxidation. What makes the following molecule susceptible to autoxidation?
A
It is susceptible to autoxidation because of the ease of hydrogen abstraction.
B
It is susceptible to autoxidation because of the resonance stabilized radical formed.
C
It is susceptible to autoxidation because of the presence of conjugation.
D
All of the above