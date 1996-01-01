5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following synthesis is carried out using the Grignards reagent labeled with the radioactive carbon (14C) to get the isomers shown below. Identify which stereoisomer in the products is S and which one is R.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). R
(b). S
B
(a). S
(b). R
C
(a). S
(b). S
D
(a). R
(b). R
