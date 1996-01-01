7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the substitution products formed in each of the SN2 reactions given below.
a. CH3ONa + CH3Br →
b.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (a): Product is CH3OBr
Reaction (b): Product is
B
Reaction (a): Product is CH3CH3
Reaction (b): Product is
C
Reaction (a): Product is CH3OCH3
Reaction (b): Product is
D
Reaction (a): Product is CH3BrCH3
Reaction (b): Product is
