2. Molecular Representations How To Determine Solubility
Determine which compound for the group below will be the least soluble in water. Give a reason for your answer.
Cyclopentanol will have the lowest solubility in water because it is the least polar of the three compounds.
1,2-cyclopentandiol will have the lowest solubility in water because it is the least polar of the three compounds.
Chlorocyclopentane will have the lowest solubility in water because it is the least polar of the three compounds.
All three compounds have identical solubilities in water.