1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
1. A Review of General Chemistry Electronegativity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select all that correctly predict one compound with the higher molecular dipole moment in these pairs of compounds: Propyl chloride and propyl iodide, 1-chlorobutane and cyclobutane. Explain.
Select all that correctly predict one compound with the higher molecular dipole moment in these pairs of compounds: Propyl chloride and propyl iodide, 1-chlorobutane and cyclobutane. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1) and (3)
B
(1) and (4)
C
(2) and (3)
D
(2) and (4)