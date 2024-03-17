7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silver ion reacts with the iodine attached to an alkyl group to form silver iodide and the cation of the alkyl group.
R—I + Ag+ → R+ + AgI↓
Give the mechanism for the following silver-promoted reaction.
Silver ion reacts with the iodine attached to an alkyl group to form silver iodide and the cation of the alkyl group.
R—I + Ag+ → R+ + AgI↓
Give the mechanism for the following silver-promoted reaction.