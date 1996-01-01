a. Show the structures of three isomers of dimethyl benzoate.



b. The nitration of the isomers at all possible positions was once used to determine their structures. The nitration of isomer A produced three mononitro isomers, isomer B produced two mononitro isomers while isomer C produced only one mononitro isomer. Label which of the isomer you drew is isomer A, which one is isomer B, and which one is isomer C.