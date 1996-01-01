18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Show the structures of three isomers of dimethyl benzoate.
b. The nitration of the isomers at all possible positions was once used to determine their structures. The nitration of isomer A produced three mononitro isomers, isomer B produced two mononitro isomers while isomer C produced only one mononitro isomer. Label which of the isomer you drew is isomer A, which one is isomer B, and which one is isomer C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D