18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions are much faster with prop-1-en-1-ylbenzene compared to benzene. Explain this enhanced reactivity of prop-1-en-1-ylbenzene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Prop-1-en-1-ylbenzene shows enhanced reactivity towards electrophilic aromatic substitution mainly because the propenyl group is an activating group.
B
Prop-1-en-1-ylbenzene shows enhanced reactivity towards electrophilic aromatic substitution due to the stabilization of the intermediate with an extra resonance form.
C
Prop-1-en-1-ylbenzene shows enhanced reactivity towards electrophilic aromatic substitution due to the less number of resonance forms of the intermediate sigma complex.
D
Prop-1-en-1-ylbenzene shows enhanced reactivity towards electrophilic aromatic substitution mainly because of the electron withdrawing effect of the propenyl group.