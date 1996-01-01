When a decapeptide is partially hydrolyzed, the following peptides are produced:

(i) Ser, Trp (ii) His, Val, Gln (iii) Ile, Tyr (iv) Glu, Asn, Pro

(v) Val, Ile, His (vi) Trp, Glu, Ser (vii) Pro, Gln

What is the sequence of the decapeptide if it reacts with Edman's reagent to produce PTH-Ser?