26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Proteins and Amino Acids
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Proteins and Amino Acids
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a decapeptide is partially hydrolyzed, the following peptides are produced:
(i) Ser, Trp (ii) His, Val, Gln (iii) Ile, Tyr (iv) Glu, Asn, Pro
(v) Val, Ile, His (vi) Trp, Glu, Ser (vii) Pro, Gln
What is the sequence of the decapeptide if it reacts with Edman's reagent to produce PTH-Ser?
When a decapeptide is partially hydrolyzed, the following peptides are produced:
(i) Ser, Trp (ii) His, Val, Gln (iii) Ile, Tyr (iv) Glu, Asn, Pro
(v) Val, Ile, His (vi) Trp, Glu, Ser (vii) Pro, Gln
What is the sequence of the decapeptide if it reacts with Edman's reagent to produce PTH-Ser?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ser-Glu-Trp-Asn-Gln-Pro-Val-Ile-His-Tyr
B
Tyr-His-Ile-Val-Pro-Gln-Asn-Trp-Glu-Ser
C
Ser-Trp-Glu-Asn-Pro-Gln-Val-His-Ile-Tyr
D
Trp-Ser-Glu-Asn-Gln-Pro-Tyr-Val-Ile-His