26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Proteins and Amino Acids
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specify the peptides generated by the cleavage of Ser-Gln-Arg-Val-Ile-Trp-Phe-Lys-Pro-Cys-Lys-Tyr-Met-Glu with trypsin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ser-Gln
Arg-Val-Ile-Trp-Phe
Lys-Pro-Cys
Lys-Tyr-Met-Glu
B
Ser-Gln-Arg
Val-Ile-Trp-Phe-Lys
Pro-Cys-Lys
Tyr-Met-Glu
C
Ser-Gln-Arg-Val-Ile
Trp
Phe-Lys-Pro-Cys-Lys
Tyr-Met-Glu
D
Ser-Gln-Arg-Val-Ile-Trp
Phe
Lys-Pro-Cys-Lys-Tyr
Met-Glu
