9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Acetylide
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the Keq of the acid-base reactions below and choose the best base to deprotonate propyne.
A
(i) Keq = 1.66×1016; (ii) Keq = 5.62×10–16; (iii) Keq = 1.00×10–13
The best base to deprotonate propyne is –CN.
B
(i) Keq = 1.66×10–16; (ii) Keq = 5.62×1016; (iii) Keq = 1.00×10–13
The best base to deprotonate propyne is CH3COO–.
C
(i) Keq = 1.66×10–16; (ii) Keq = 5.62×10–16; (iii) Keq = 1.00×1013
The best base to deprotonate propyne is –NH2.