3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the predominant forms of the following compound at pH = 2, pH = 5, and pH = 11.
CH3CH2CH2COOH (pKa = 4.82)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 2 → CH3CH2CH2COOH
pH = 5 → CH3CH2CH2COO−
pH = 11 → CH3CH2CH2COOH
B
pH = 2 → CH3CH2CH2COO−
pH = 5 → CH3CH2CH2COO−
pH = 11 → CH3CH2CH2COOH
C
pH = 2 → CH3CH2CH2COOH
pH = 5 → CH3CH2CH2COO−
pH = 11 → CH3CH2CH2COO−
D
pH = 2 → CH3CH2CH2COOH
pH = 5 → CH3CH2CH2COOH
pH = 11 → CH3CH2CH2COOH