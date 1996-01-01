15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine how IR spectroscopy can be used to confirm that the following reaction has been completed. Also, how could you confirm that all of the NH2—NH2 was removed after purification?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Absence of the absorption band at 1700 cm−1 would confirm the completion of the reaction. And absence of the absorption band at 3400 cm−1 would confirm the removal of NH2¬NH2.
B
Absence of the absorption band at 3100 cm−1 would confirm the completion of the reaction. And presence of the absorption band at 2900 cm−1 would confirm the removal of NH2¬NH2.
C
Presence of the absorption band at 1700 cm−1 would confirm the completion of the reaction. And absence of the absorption band at 3400 cm−1 would confirm the removal of NH2¬NH2.
D
Presence of the absorption band at 3100 cm−1 would confirm the completion of the reaction. And presence of the absorption band at 2900 cm−1 would confirm the removal of NH2¬NH2.