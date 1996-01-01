3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the stronger base in the pair below. Provide a brief explanation without citing pKₐ values.
A
(ii) is the stronger base because of the larger groups attached to it and the less electronegative S containing the charge.
B
(i) is the stronger base because of the smaller groups attached to it and the more electronegative Cl containing the charge.
C
(ii) is the stronger base because of the larger groups attached to it and the more electronegative S containing the charge.
D
(i) is the stronger base because of the smaller groups attached to it and the less electronegative Cl containing the charge.