11. Radical Reactions Free Radical Halogenation
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that the desired product for each reaction is the tertiary alkyl halide:
i. What is the atom economy of each reaction?
ii. Based on this metric, which reaction would be considered greener? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
i. Atom economy Reaction A = 13.7 %, Atom economy Reaction B = 59.6 %; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.
i. Atom economy Reaction A = 39.4 %, Atom economy Reaction B = 11.7 %; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.
c. i. Atom economy Reaction A = 11.6 %, Atom economy Reaction B = 49.8 %; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.
i. Atom economy Reaction A = 23.1 %, Atom economy Reaction B = 26.7 %; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.