12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Give an explanation for your choice.
2-bromoethanol or 2-chloroethanol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2-bromoethanol is more acidic than 2-chloroethanol due to higher electronegativity of the Cl atom.
B
2-chloroethanol is more acidic than 2-bromoethanol due to higher electronegativity of the Cl atom.
C
2-bromoethanol is more acidic than 2-chloroethanol due to more polarizable nature of the bromine atom.
D
2-chloroethanol is more acidic than 2-bromoethanol due to resonance stabilization.