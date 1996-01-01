1. A Review of General Chemistry
Constitutional Isomers
1. A Review of General Chemistry Constitutional Isomers
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine all that represent compounds of formula C4H8O from the sets of complete structural formula and condensed structural formula below.
Determine all that represent compounds of formula C4H8O from the sets of complete structural formula and condensed structural formula below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only (1), (2), (3) and (4)
B
Only (1), (2), (3) and (5)
C
Only (2), (3), (4) and (5)
D
(1), (2), (3), (4) and (5)