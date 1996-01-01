4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the systematic and common names for the molecule given below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Common Name: tert-butylpropylamine
Systemic Name: N-propylbutan-2-amine
Classification: secondary amine
B
Common Name: sec-butylpropylamine
Systemic Name: N-propylbutan-2-amine
Classification: secondary amine
C
Common Name: sec-butylpropylamine
Systemic Name: 1-propylbutan-2-amine
Classification: primary amine
D
Common Name: sec-butylpropylamine
Systemic Name: N-propylbutan-2-amine
Classification: tertiary amine
