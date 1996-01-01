10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the products of the first step of the following reaction. Explain why the stereospecificity of the oxymercuration step becomes insignificant after the reduction step.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reduction step reduces the C—Hg bond, resulting in the loss of chirality at the carbon previously bearing the HgOAc substituent.
B
C
D
