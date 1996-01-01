9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkynide Synthesis
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Alkynide Synthesis
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using acetylene as the starting material, show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized. In your synthesis, you can use any compounds with four or less carbon atoms.
(i) trans-but-2-ene
(ii) 1,1-dibromobutane
(iii) 2,2-dibromobutane
Using acetylene as the starting material, show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized. In your synthesis, you can use any compounds with four or less carbon atoms.
(i) trans-but-2-ene
(ii) 1,1-dibromobutane
(iii) 2,2-dibromobutane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D