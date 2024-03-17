Organic Chemistry
A methyl halide or a primary alkyl halide works best for SN2 reactions. Explain.
Methyl halides and primary alkyl halides work best for SN2 reactions due to their high steric hindrance for back-side attack and ability to form stable carbocations that may result in unwanted side-products.
Methyl halides and primary alkyl halides work best for SN2 reactions due to their low steric hindrance for back-side attack and inability to form stable carbocations that may result in unwanted side-products.
Methyl halides and primary alkyl halides work best for SN2 reactions due to their resistance to back-side attacks and inability to form stable carbocations that may result in unwanted side-products.
Methyl halides and primary alkyl halides work best for SN2 reactions due to their reactivity to back-side attacks and ability to form stable carbocations that may result in unwanted side-products.