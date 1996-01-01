Rationalize why conjugated compounds, such as the one formed in a ninhydrin reaction, are light-colored.
Conjugated compounds have a smaller gap between their σ and σ* orbitals which is why these compounds can absorb wavelengths of the UV region and thus are light-colored.
Conjugated compounds have a smaller gap between their σ and σ* orbitals which is why these compounds can absorb wavelengths of the IR region and thus are light-colored.
Conjugated compounds have a smaller gap between their π and π* orbitals which is why these compounds can absorb wavelengths of the visible region and thus are light-colored.
Conjugated compounds have a larger gap between their HOMO and LUMO orbitals which is why these compounds can absorb wavelengths of the visible region and thus are light-colored.