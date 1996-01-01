3. Acids and Bases
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Like radicals, anions, and cations, carbenes are also reactive intermediates. Looking at the structure of carbene shown below, explain why carbenes are also Lewis bases besides being Lewis acids.
A
Carbenes are Lewis bases because of the incomplete octet of the carbon atom.
B
Carbenes are Lewis bases due to the low electronegativity of carbon.
C
Carbenes are Lewis bases due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the carbon.
D
None of these.