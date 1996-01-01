8. Elimination Reactions
E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
No E2 reaction is observed when the following stereoisomer of 2-bromo-1,3,4-trimethylcyclohexane is treated with sodium methoxide. Explain this observation.
Hint: Examine if there is any hydrogen trans to the leaving group; then see if the two can have a diaxial relationship.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For the given compound, when the bromine atom occupies an axial position, there are no hydrogens in axial positions on adjacent carbon, so no E2 elimination takes place.
B
For the given compound, when the bromine atom occupies an equatorial position, there are no hydrogens in axial positions on adjacent carbon, so no E2 elimination takes place.
C
There are no hydrogens on adjacent carbon, so no E2 elimination takes place.
D
Sodium methoxide is not a suitable reagent for E2 elimination.