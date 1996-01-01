20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
i) Identify the reactions that will not produce the given carbonyl product.
ii) Which reactions from part (i) will occur upon addition of an acid catalyst?
i) Identify the reactions that will not produce the given carbonyl product.
ii) Which reactions from part (i) will occur upon addition of an acid catalyst?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1 and 2ii) 2
B
i) 2 and 3ii) 3
C
i) 1 and 3ii) 1 and 3
D
i) 2 and 3ii) 2
E
i) 1 and 2ii) 1 and 2